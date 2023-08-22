RICHLAND, Wash.-Two suspects were recently arrested after a months-long crime spree in Kennewick and Richland involving thefts and a hit-and-run.
Richland Police responded to reports of a theft from the women's locker room at Gold's Gym on August 11. A male and female suspect were seen on surveillance camera footage entering the gym. The female went into the locker room and was seen leaving with a bag that she did not enter with.
Later on August 11 RPD Officers were again dispatched to the gym for reports that the same two suspects were stealing wallets from the locker rooms. Stolen credit cards from the wallets were then reportedly used at businesses in Richland.
According to the RPD the suspects were seen in a red pickup truck and were observed throwing stolen credit cards out the windows as they drove.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies located the pickup truck in Benton City and surveillance footage showed the suspects running from the truck.
Law Enforcement identified the suspects and the ongoing investigation reportedly linked the pair to several crimes in Kennewick and Richland dating back to May, including theft, a hit-and-run and vehicle prowls.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies located the suspects on August 17 and they were taken into custody after a brief SWAT standoff on suspicion of possession of stolen property, identity theft and 2nd degree theft.
According to an RPD social media post on the case the suspects later admitted their involvement in the thefts from the gym and to using the stolen credit cards.
