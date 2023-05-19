RICHLAND, Wash.- Three suspects in a New Year's Eve homicide in Richland have been arrested after months of investigation and a fourth suspect already in custody has also been charged with murder
Richland Police responded to a weapons complaint on December 31, 2022 at the Columbia Park Apartments in Richland and found Michael Castoreno, Jr, 21, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Two suspects in the shooting were arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service in Kingfisher, Oklahoma on May 5 and will be transported back to Benton County.
According to an RPD press release Felipe Manjares, Jr, 19, of Sunnyside has been charged with 1st degree murder. Rosalina Guzman, the mother of Felipe Manjares, was also arrested and has been charged with rendering criminal assistance.
Guzman's 16-year-old son was arrested in Sunnyside on May 18 on suspicion of unlawfully possessing a gun according to the RPD.
A 17-year-old suspect from Kennewick, who is in custody for suspicion of a robbery unrelated to the homicide, has also been charged with 1st degree murder for the death of Castoreno.
