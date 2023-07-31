WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a wildland fire near Fort Walla Walla on July 28, one of four in the same area that are being investigated as "suspicious."
The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to the fire south of the VA Medical Center on the Fort Walla Walla campus around 4:30 p.m.
The fire was fast-moving and quickly spread to surrounding trees and an abandoned building according to a press release from the City of Walla Walla.
Although the structure was destroyed the fire was contained by 7:30 p.m. Fire crews remained on scene to prevent any flare-ups and begin investigating.
According to Walla Walla Police the fire was the largest of four in the same area on July 28. WWPD is currently investigating the fires.
