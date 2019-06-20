PROSSER, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a suspicious fire.
BCSO says a stolen boat that was recovered a couple of days ago west of Prosser was tied off until the owner could drift the boat back home.
At about 12:30 on Thursday, June 20, there was a report of an explosion, and the pontoon boat was found fully engulfed in flames near Byron & Ward Gap Road. No one was seen around the boat.
The investigation is currently underway, and this story will be updated as it develops.