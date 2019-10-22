Suspicious item found at medical center in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, WA - Police found a suspicious item at the Providence St. Mary Medical Center Monday morning.

The suspicious item found was determined not to be an explosive device or a hazard to the community. The item was a tube with the word "Boom" written on it. Law enforcement was called to investigate, and the parking lot and east side buildings were locked down.

More from this section

Walla Walla Police Department contacted the bomb squad to investigate. The streets around the hospital closed down. Patients and caregivers were moved away from the area of concern for safety reasons.

The medical center has lifted the lock-down and resumed to normal operations.