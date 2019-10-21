WALLA WALLA, WA - St. Mary Medical Center is now reopened after a suspicious item found in a parking lot was determined to not be a threat.

At 7:52 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, a suspicious item was found in the east parking lot of Walla Walla's St. Mary Medical Center.

While the bomb squad was called to investigate, the streets around the hospital were shut down and eastside buildings were locked down. People were asked to not come to the hospital unless necessary.

The bomb squad later determined that the suspicious object was not an explosive device, and the hospital and nearby roads were reopened.