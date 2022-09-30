2 injured, 2 arrested in early morning Walla Walla shooting
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Officers at the Walla Walla Police Department reported a suspicious package in front of the public lobby around 8 a.m. on September 30, calling for a temporary closure. They decided not to touch the package and called Richland Bomb Squad, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer. 

After investigation, the Richland Bomb Squad reported a “metal pipe with odd attachments on it” was inside. The press release says there was no sign of bomb-making material. 

The WWPD reopened to the public around 3 p.m. and will close as scheduled at 4 p.m. 

“We appreciate everyone for their patience in this matter, and always want to take potential threats seriously for everyone’s safety,” said the press release from Fulmer. 