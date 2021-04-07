YAKIMA, WA - The William O. Douglas United States Courthouse was evacuated and local, state, and federal authorities were called Tuesday morning after finding suspicious package.
On April 6th, 2021 at around 10:20 AM, the suspicious package was found at the Courthouse during their normal mail screening process using an X-Ray machine.
Local bomb technicians arrived and worked diligently to assess the package and were able to quickly assess that it was not a threat. Authorities closed nearby roads and contacted the businesses surrounding the courthouse area to evacuate as an additional precautionary measure.
Upon closer inspection, the package's contents were revealed to be an electronic device with some cables and it was determined there was no foul intent with the delivery of the package. No criminal investigations are pending at this time.
"We would like to applaud all of our partners for quickly responding and ensuring the safety of everyone in the area," wrote the Yakima Valley Emergency Management Team. "We are confident that any events like this in the future will be handled with the same professionalism and collaboration of local, state, and federal partners that we observed today."