BENTON CITY, Wash.-
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious male who was possibly breaking into a house on the 400 block of 7th St in Benton City early on the morning of March 30.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) witnesses saw the man near the back window of a vacant home. BCSO Deputies and West Richland Police responded and contained the area.
BCSO Deputies used a drone to check the area and the male suspect was found inside the house. According to the BCSO the man said he had permission to be in the vacant home.
Through the course of the investigation BCSO Deputies discovered that the suspect had two warrants out for his arrest and he was taken into custody.
The BCSO continues to investigate the case and it is unknown if the suspect had permission to be in the home or not.
