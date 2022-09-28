KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Benton County Fire District crews responded to reports of a semi truck on fire around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District No. 1, crews used a farm access road off of Coffin Road to reach the semi truck.
When fire crews arrived the semi was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to about a 1/4 acre wildland fire.
One engine quickly mopped up the wildland fire and another engine put out the truck fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but Captain Fryer reports that due to "suspicious circumstances" the Benton County Sheriff's Office did attempt to contact the owner of the truck.
No injuries were reported due to the fire.
