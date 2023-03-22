YAKIMA, Wash. - Firefighters were dispatched early Wednesday morning to a small tree fire close to a building. More reports came in advising that the building possibly was involved.
As the original engine arrived, the crew found the structure on fire and initiated a full structure response. A second alarm was called for the smoke conditions and potential loss to the business.
Six engines responded to the scene and contained the fire in roughly 20 minutes. The second alarm was called off before additional departments arrived.
Fire spread to an approximate 25% of the building and losses are estimated around $200,000.
No injuries were reported but firefighters have deemed the fire suspicious in nature.
The Yakima Fire Department added that this fire is the third structure fire in four days.
