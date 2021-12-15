Sustainable ice rink opens in Umatilla

UMATILLA, OR – The first eco-friendly ice rink in the area, Glice Eco Rink, has opened in Umatilla, OR in time for the town's Winter Festival. The sustainable alternative is made from heat-pressed polymers, eliminating the need for water and electricity.
“It has now become a weekly staple, used daily for private parties and on weekends for open skating," said Dave Stockdale, the city manager of Umatilla. "It has helped bring our community together in such a short amount of time and in such a positive way!”
The Glice alternative ice doesn't get skaters wet and decreases the chance of injury, due to shock-absorbing properties. Additionally, for each skating panel built, Glice plants a tree in a deforested area. This offsets the carbon emissions of the construction. They've planted over 10,000 so far.
The Eco-Rink is open Friday 4-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., with maintenance every day from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Up to 50 skaters can be in the rink at once.
The rink is on H Street, between City Hall and Village Square Park.