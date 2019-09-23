SUV ends up in the Tieton River

NACHES, WA - Authorities have called off the search for the driver of a car that went into the Tieton River this morning.

An SUV with California license plates went into the Tieton River after the car went through the guardrail.

This happened just before 10 in the morning near milepost 170 by Trout Lodge. Officers say when they got to the scene the driver was already gone.

Witnesses told officers they saw the driver get out of the car.

They used drones and search boats all morning but did not find the driver.

"We will search as best we can but we will call the search off eventually to put our resources to other places where it's needed," said Dan Mansfield, with the Naches Fire Department.

Mansfield says while the search has been called off, river raft companies are helping check river banks. Currently, they believe there was only one person in the car.

Officers are working on tracing back who the car belonged to and how the crash happened.