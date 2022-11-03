SUV hits teenager on bike, Richland police need help identifying the driver

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on October 26 around George Washington Way and McMurray Street.
A 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk across George Washington Way around 4:16 p.m. that day, according to RPD. An SUV headed west on McMurray Street turned left onto George Washington Way, heading south.
The SUV, reported to be gray or silver, hit the back tire of the 14-year-old's bike but didn't stop. The SUV drove away from the scene, where the teenage boy was not injured, according to RPD.
In order to identify the car and the driver, RPD released traffic camera footage from the scene. Anyone with information should contact 509-628-0333 regarding Case 22-047202.
