RICHLAND, Wash. -
UPDATE: 4:13 p.m.
After the Richland Police Department received a tip about a wanted felon in a residence around Horizon View Lane and Lonetree Lane, the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team was deployed to the scene. Multiple other agencies also responded, according to RPD Commander Dave Neher.
The person had multiple violent felonies. Neher said the felon surrendered and exited the home, with no force used.
The person is now in custody and there is no threat to the public, according to Neher.
May 17, 2022 3:32 p.m.
Tri-Cities SWAT and the Richland Police Department are currently responding to a home around Horizon View Lane and Lonetree Lane to address a wanted person "who is holed up in a residence."
There is not a threat to the public as the scene is contained, according to RPD.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.