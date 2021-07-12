SWAT arrested four after a domestic disturbance turned hostage situation in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police and Tri-City Regional SWAT team arrest four people after a domestic disturbance turned into a police standoff early Monday near Kennewick High School.
Monday, July 12, at about 3:00 AM, Kennewick patrol officers were called to look into a possible domestic disturbance between a male and a female near the 1100 block of W 5th Ave.
When officers arrived, they found a male and female outside an apartment. They ran back into the apartment when they saw the officers. Contact was attempted and no one came to the door.
After a short period of time, a male exited the apartment and it was noted that he had noticeable injuries to his face. The male victim told police that there were four suspects and a female victim being held at knife point inside the location. That is when police called the The Tri-City Regional SWAT team.
Once SWAT arrived, the victim was released and three of the suspects exited the residence. The remaining suspect refused to exit. A search warrant was obtained and the remaining male was taken in to custody by SWAT personnel.
No injuries were obtained by the officers or suspects during this incident.
The Criminal Investigations Team (CID) was called in to assist with the investigation and found that three suspects unlawfully detained and threatened physical harm to the victims over a prior incident.
Sandy Trujillo (25), Charles Islas (20), and Guadalupe Sanchez (30) were booked into the Benton County Jail for Unlawful Imprisonment and Felony Harassment. Trujillo was also booked on five warrants and Islas on three warrants. Anthony Davis (30), who was also in the apartment at the time of the incident, was booked on two warrants.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending.
Anyone with additional information please call the non-emergency number or use www.kpdtips.com reference case number 21-27893