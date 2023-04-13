BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and the Tri-Cities regional SWAT team are currently on the scene of an incident involving an armed and barricaded suspect.
According to the BCSO the suspect arrived at a home, fired a gun and then pointed the gun at someone in the home. Other individuals left the residence, however, the suspect is refusing to leave the home.
River View High School is currently on a non-critical lockdown and all students will be staying inside according to school officials.
Kennewick High was also locked down for a period of time.
