KENNEWICK, WA - A standoff has ended in Kennewick after police arrested a wanted person in the 6400 block of W 1st Avenue.

KPD says Rickie Melendez is wanted on a nationwide extradition warrant for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances. Their investigation led them to a house, where a standoff went on for several hours before they were able to take Melendez into custody without incident.

Law enforcement had temporarily shut the road down for the community's safety.