A SWAT standoff ended with the arrest of one man on suspicion of firing a gun in a home on Underwood St in Kennewick.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-

Kennewick Police responded to a weapons complaint around 6:20 a.m. on February 22 on the 300 block of N. Underwood St.

According to Kennewick Police a male suspect fired a gun inside the home of some friends. When KPD arrived on scene the residents of the home left the house, but the male with a gun stayed inside.

The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team was activated and the suspect was detained after leaving the house.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

