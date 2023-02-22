KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to a weapons complaint around 6:20 a.m. on February 22 on the 300 block of N. Underwood St.
According to Kennewick Police a male suspect fired a gun inside the home of some friends. When KPD arrived on scene the residents of the home left the house, but the male with a gun stayed inside.
The Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team was activated and the suspect was detained after leaving the house.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
