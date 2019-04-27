WALLA WALLA, WA - A man was arrested after a SWAT and police standoff came to an end in Walla Walla around midnight.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot through the interior of an apartment building on the 400 block of N. 6th Ave.

When officers arrived they made contact with the possible suspect, 42-year-old Roberto Colin, who retreated into his apartment.

The apartment was then surrounded and numerous attempts were made to negotiate and de-escalate the situation.

Apartments in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Colin eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody.

At this time it is unclear why the shot was fired.

Colin has been charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.