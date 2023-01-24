YAKIMA, Wash.-
UPDATE: 3:18 p.m.
These roads are now cleared and the standoff is cleared, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
JANUARY 24, 2023 9:13 a.m.
A SWAT standoff underway on Birchfield Rd following a shooting on Nob Hill Blvd is causing several road closures according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
East Valley School District #90 is keeping students indoors, but schools are not currently under lockdown.
Road Closures:
All of University Parkway between Terrace Heights Drive and Highway 24.
All of Birchfield Road.
Birchfield Rd from Highway 24 to S. 41st St.
All of Gun Club Rd from University Parkway to Birchfield Rd.
