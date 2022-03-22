PASCO -
One man is being booked into the Franklin County Jail after a standoff with SWAT and Pasco Police came to an end at 5:15 this morning.
PPD says the man tried to light a car on fire in the parking lot of the Starlite Motel on N 4th Ave in Pasco.
When he couldn't light the car on fire, he barricaded himself in his motel room.
Police then called SWAT out to the motel around 4 A.M.
Swat used a noise grenade to create a distraction and lure the guy out of his motel room.
The man then gave himself up and was taken into custody just after 5 A.M.
PPD says no one was injured in the standoff, but the man they arrested was taken to Lourdes Medical Center to get him checked out before taking him to jail.
Pasco police are still investigating the standoff.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.