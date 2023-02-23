YAKIMA, Wash.- The act of 'swatting," calling in false threats to law enforcement, calls for heavy response from law enforcement for what turns out to be a hoax. Calling in false reports can lead to heavy legal repercussions for pulling resources away from the community.
The punishment for swatting can lead to up to five years in prison. Threats made over social media carry significant punishment as well. The FBI says online threats are classified as "threatening interstate communications" and are considered a federal crime.
Law enforcement responds to any threat with heavy personnel leading to an investigation that can take hours. A threat in Selah required a three-hour investigation, that had other agencies ready to join the fray.
"We had people on stand-by from Seattle," said Selah Police Chief Dan Christman. "Washington State Patrol, their bomb squad, their bomb dogs were all ready to deploy."
Threats don't only take a toll on law enforcement. False reports, especially those aimed at a school, can cause mass panic in the community.
"If you're a parent wanting to take your kid to school and there's a bomb threat there, it's going to cause some significant concern and alarm," said Prosser Police Officer Scott Orate. "It causes significant anxiety, stress among the community that's basically for no reason."
Chief Christman explained that a lot of threats are inspired by social media challenges aimed at teens in their formative years. There are also cases where an adult makes the claims for their own amusement.
Regardless of the person making those reports, Christman says it isn't worth it.
"Whoever is responsible for that could be looking at many, many years in prison," said Chief Christman. "A federal prison for what they thought was just a prank or a hoax."
The FBI says to report any threat to public safety to local law enforcement, including anything seen on social media.
FBI also recommends not to interact with posts that contain threats to avoid spreading misinformation and panic.
To be fully transparent, it's normally our policy to not cover threats when they are found to be fake or unsubstantiated. After so many have happened in our region lately, we wanted to address the issue as a whole, which is why we are covering parts of those threats tonight.
