Sweet Onions the Next Casualty to Extreme Heat

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT FRIDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until 8 AM PDT Friday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.

...THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED TODAY... .An upper level storm system will move across the region today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. In addition to the lightning threat, a few strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds and hail. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR611, OR640, OR641, WA641, OR642, OR643, OR644, OR645, WA643, AND WA645...... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District and 645 Asotin County. * IMPACTS...The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms with LAL's of 3 to 4. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can promote extreme fire behavior. &&