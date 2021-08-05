Sweet Onions the Next Casualty to Extreme Heat

WALLA WALLA, WA- The Walla Walla Sweet Onions are now one of the many crops that have fallen victim to the heat wave across the northwest.
The record heat at over 100 degrees for consecutive days cooked the onions while they were in the ground.
By harvest time they were not the crunchy fresh onions they should be, but mushy like the vegetables you left in the pantry for too long.
Fernando Enriquez Jr., the owner of Enriquez Farms, says it was an unprecedented time.
"We just couldn't get ahead of the heat wave, we lost 98% of our crop," said Enrique.
The economic impact of this loss was devastating.
The sweet onion is an expensive crop to farm.
"There's a lot of upfront costs so after harvest you expect a return and when you don't get one you have to use your budget," explained Enriquez
With upfront costs paid for but no crop this harvest, the farm is at a loss.
Enriquez tells me he will have to cut his crop acreage down to just two acres from his usual 120 on a good year.
He has hopes for next year, but is asking the community to help by supporting the sweet onion community.
He says if you want to support you can sign up for his preorder list for the crop he harvests next year.
To do that you can go to Enriquez farms Facebook Page.