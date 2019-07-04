KIRO 7 NEWS - SEATTLE, WA - Over 500 people from more than 80 nations were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony at Seattle Center on Thursday.

The ceremony began at noon at Fisher Pavilion. Each candidate was presented by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services District Director Anne Corsano.

The candidates were sworn in by Ricardo S. Martinez, the Chief United States District Judge for the Western District of Washington.

This year marks the 35th naturalization ceremony at Seattle Center.

King County Executive Dow Constantine, Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell gave speeches, event organizers say each country represented will be announced.

The eldest applicant and military personnel for citizenship were also introduced.