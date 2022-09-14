Symphony concert at Pasco Farmers Market to feature Colima musicians

PASCO, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony will perform at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24 in a three-hour free concert with musicians from Colima, Mexico, through support from the Colima Pasco Friendship and Collaboration Association (COPA). Starting at 6 p.m., the concert will feature 75 musicians and performers.
“This event is the culmination of a visit by 4 delegates from the governor’s office of Colima, Mexico,” said Mike Gonzalez, Economic Development Manager for the City of Pasco. “They’ll spend 3 days in Pasco exploring economic development, education and the arts. We have a tremendous itinerary for the group. They’ll visit CBC, WSU-Tri-Cities, agricultural facilities, Pasco City Hall and visit with our City Council members.”
Mayor Blanche Barajas will lead the delegation from Colima, serving as an ambassador, according to Gonzalez. The press release says it is thought that many Pasco residents have ties to Colima.
“When you consider more than 50 percent of our population is Latino and nearly 40 percent have ties to Colima, that’s a huge opportunity to develop these relationships to its fullest extent,” said Gonzalez. “We are proud of that connection and want to leverage that relationship for better trade relations, educational ties and good will.”
Gonzalez is a COPA Board member, as is trained opera singer Jose Iniguez, who has been working on this symphony concert project for a year now.
“I wanted to bring something to Pasco that hasn’t been done before,” said Iniguez. “I’m proud of this community and we thank the City for their support.”
A rehearsal will be held from 5-7 p.m. on September 23, which the public can also attend. The Pasco Farmers Market will be on September 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the concert in the evening.
“From an equity standpoint, this free concert is an opportunity for our young Latino kids who may not get this type of opportunity again to see a symphony perform,” said Gonzalez. “I want this to inspire our Pasco kids and families that anything is possible. The arts community deserves a lot of praise for helping to make this happen.”
