SEATTLE, Wash. —
T-Mobile Park will become the first ballpark equipped with the combination of Amazon One and Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology in a partnership between the Seattle Mariners and Sodexo Live! The park’s new Walk-Off Market will come to the main level sometime this summer, offering baseball fans a chance to avoid lines and shop quickly for mid-game essentials.
When entering the market, you will either insert your card at the gate or use the Amazon One palm recognition device. Then you can shop like normal, except instead of getting in line to check out at the end, you just leave.
When you leave, the items you have will be charged to the card or Amazon One ID you used to enter.
Those wanting to sign up for Amazon One will be able to use enrollment kiosks outside the market to enroll in less than a minute.
“The Walk-Off Market is built for speed. From the menu offerings to the store’s layout to Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, everything is designed to offer fans what they want and get them back to the game as quickly as possible,” said Seattle Mariners’ President of Business Operations, Catie Griggs. “We are excited to join with our hospitality partner Sodexo Live! To bring these groundbreaking technologies to T-Mobile Park and do an even better job of serving our fans.”
The market will offer Coca-Cola products, snacks, Mariners merchandise and ballpark fare like Mariners Dogs, Ballpark Nachos and soft pretzels. It will also offer a variety of beer, wines and cocktails. Attendants will check shoppers’ IDs for alcohol purchases.
