PASCO, WA – The Pasco Taco Crawl Committee is again bringing a taco-themed charity event to Pasco.

On Saturday, October 5, there will be a single-day event called a “Taco Sprint.” Taco Crawlers can buy $5 punch cards online or on location in downtown Pasco, which will get crawlers one taco from each of the four participating vendors.

A beer and margarita garden will be hosted by Out and About, with one dollar from each beverage bought going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

“This event gives us the chance to get the Taco Crawl family all in once place," said Emily Maloney, Chair of the Taco Crawl Committee. "We can’t wait to see everyone and eat more delicious tacos!”

The four Taco Sprint vendors are within walking distance of each other. Funds from the event will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties to support their mission.

Visit www.PascoTacoCrawl.com to purchase stamp cards or for more information.

Visit www.greatclubs.org for more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019

Hours: Noon – 7pm

Location: Downtown Pasco, Stamp cards distributed at the Pasco Specialty Kitchen, 110 S. 4th Ave.

Beer & Margarita Garden: Out and About, 327 W. Lewis St.