TACOMA, Wash.- A motocross coach charged with producing child porn in Tacoma may have more victims in Grant County, including Moses Lake.
Bryant Keith McCullough was arrested on April 10 following a joint investigation by Tacoma Police and the FBI.
The investigation into McCullough began when Tacoma Police received a complaint about an explicit Snapchat message sent by McCullough to a juvenile motocross racer according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.
The investigation found that McCullough was enticing children to send him explicit pictures and videos in return for money, alcohol, marijuana and preferential motocross coaching treatment according to today's press release.
A search warrant was served at McCullough's Tacoma home and several explicit images and videos were seized from multiple electronic devices.
Through the ongoing investigation Moses Lake Police were informed that some of McCullough's victims could be from Grant County, including Moses Lake.
If you or your child had any contact with McCullough in the Moses Lake/Grant County area please contact Detective J. Welsh of the Tacoma Police Department at jwelsh@cityoftacoma.org or 253-732-8209.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.