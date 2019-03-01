TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Police Department is currently hiring for Police Officer Recruit.

Inquiring applicants are encouraged to apply February 12, 2019 through April 2, 2019 for testing in Eastern Washington.

Apply here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/tacoma.

This is the first time that Tacoma Police will be testing in Eastern Washington. The testing date will be May 11, 2019 at Ellensburg High School in Ellensburg, WA. Please do not call Ellensburg High School with questions or concerns.

If you have any questions regarding this process, please call 253-591-5966.