Tacos and burritos with a taste of Colima, Mexico; there's a new taco truck in town!

KENNEWICK, WA - The owner of Picante Mexican Taqueria has a Master's, but wanted to start her own business in Tri-Cities.
Located on 419 W Columbia Drive, they offer a variety of tacos, burritos, tortas, and even corn in a cup.
Daisy Vargas wanted to start a business with home style food, her only fear was not having enough experience.
She said starting your business can be scary and challenging, but she is thankful for the Tri-Cities community. "This wouldn't be possible without my mom, and more than anything, it wouldn't be possible without the help from the community," Vargas said. "I have gotten a lot of support from other business owners, friends and family... they are just nonstop when it comes to giving support."
They are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.