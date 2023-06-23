ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Founder, owner and chef at Tacos Califas, Diego Damian-Hernandez, says he loves sharing his love of food with the community.
Diego is from California and played rugby at Central Washington University. He says what started out with making food for other student-athletes, he quickly turned into a business.
Diego says his food and taco stand is a reflection of what he ate growing up, with many of the ingredients coming from Mexico.
"I have my cousins in Los Angeles that send me up dried chiles that we use for the birrira," says Diego.
Diego says he feels his taco stand brings more authenticity than a taco truck.
"You order it and they make it right there in front of you," says Diego. "It kind of heightens the experience."
Diego will be out bringing Tacos Califas to several venues throughout the summer.
