WEST RICHLAND, WA - About 3,000 elementary students said goodbye as they each released salmon they raised at school into the Columbia River at Benton Conservation District’s "Salmon Summit" outdoor education event.

But some students know their fish has safely passed through McNary Dam’s Juvenile Bypass System, thanks to scientists who inserted high-tech PIT tags into a few of the biggest salmon before students released them. PIT stands for passive integrated transponder tag, and the tag can only be detected if it passes close to a special antenna. These tags are small so they can be carried by young fish, but carry lots of information, including a unique 15-digit code which can be linked to data specific to that individual fish.

For PIT tagged salmon released at Salmon Summit, the code is also linked to the first name of the student who released the fish. To date, 42 of these tagged fish released by students have been detected passing McNary Dam. Other tagged fish released by students may have also already passed McNary Dam via other routes that do not have antennas, including the spillway.

Not every Salmon Summit fish was tagged. Future tag detections will be listed weekly on BCD's facebook page. PIT tagging was conducted by and NOAA Fisheries.