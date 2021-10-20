KENNEWICK, WA - Washington State Patrol Trooper Thorson shared some photos of the damage steel beams caused to a semi-truck after it crashed on Highway 395 in Kennewick Tuesday evening.
Trooper Thorson said "A beyond lucky truck driver last night" in a caption of the photo showing the large steel beams that went through the cab of the semi.
