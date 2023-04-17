PULLMAN, Wash.- With the legalization of marijuana and cannabis products WSU veterinarians have seen an increase in cannabis-related vet visits in recent years, with WSU's Veterinary Teaching Hospital reportedly treating one animal per week for marijuana intoxication.
“A lot of times the ingestion happens unbeknownst to the owner," said Dr. Laura Vega, veterinarian at WSU's College of Veterinary Medicine. "Sometimes the pet has been left alone for the duration of several hours, they come home, they see their edibles are gone, and their pet may be acting abnormal. Then they bring them to us."
According to WSU there are some tips to take to keep your pets safe from marijuana smoke, however, if your pet shows signs of marijuana intoxication you should consult your veterinarian immediately.
Tips from WSU veterinarians to keep your pets safe from marijuana:
- Keep pot, edibles and all other cannabis products out of reach of your pets.
- Consider a secure container that can't be opened if dropped, chewed on or played with by a pet.
- Don't store cannabis products near pet food or treats.
- If your pet is acting strangely seek veterinarian care immediately.
- Do not intentionally share smoke or edibles with your pet.
- Ask about safe cannabis storage wherever you leave your pet.
- Remember that marijuana will have a greater impact on smaller dogs and animals than larger ones.
- Watch out for difficulty walking, incontinence, abnormal urination, dilated pupils, not responding to their name or commands and sensitivity to sound, motion or touch.
