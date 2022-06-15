TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Summer break is here; for most of us and that means the kids are home! To keep their brains stimulated, and to add some more fun to their summer, enter into the KNDU Summer Reading Challenge!
In partnership with the Sylvan Learning Center and the Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, people can submit creative ways they're reading this summer on our website for a chance to be recognized on Wake Up Northwest.
Those who enter also have the chance of winning a free $10 gift card to Country Mercantile.
You can fill out this form or look under the more tab and click current contests. There you will find the form to submit your creative photos of your child reading, in addition to your name, the reason you enjoy reading, and how you're reading creatively this summer.
You can even shout-out your favorite book.
While adults can participate, this summer reading challenge is geared towards children of all ages to get them motivated to keep on reading even during summer break.
Children can send photos with their parents and family as well.
All submissions have the opportunity to be featured on Wake Up Northwest and win a $10 gift card provided by Country Mercantile.
