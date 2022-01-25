Take-Out Tuesday is Back!

KENNEWICK, WA - We've brought back our Take-out Tuesday segment, where we give the spotlight to local businesses to help them out.
This week's spotlight is on Taqueria El Sazon, a family friendly Mexican restaurant that offers a wide variety of breakfast items.
Cashier Yasmin Nava Chavez says their $5 burritos are what people mainly come in to buy. Besides their popular burritos, they also offer pancakes, egg combos, steak with rice, beans and tortillas. Some of refreshments offered include Horchata, Jamaica and Tamarindo.
The restaurant partners with Doordash, Uber Eats and also offers online ordering and curbside pick-up for those who prefer a contactless option.
While most restaurants have had a rough time getting back to a regular flow because of the pandemic, El Sazon has stayed afloat through it.
Yasmin says she saw their loyal customers come by every week. "You know it hasn't been that hard for us, especially with Doordash and Uber Eats."
El Sazon serves breakfast daily from 8 to 11 a.m. They have three locations open, two in Kennewick and one in Pasco. Their second restaurant in Kennewick just opened up recently right down the street from their first location.
