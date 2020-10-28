Take Strides Tri-Cities: Virtual Suicide Awareness Walk

TRI-CITIES, WA - Community members are encouraged to register and participate in the Take Strides Tri-Cities virtual suicide prevention awareness walk.
Starting tomorrow, October 29 through Sunday, November 1, people can share pictures of themselves walking or running around their neighborhood, on a treadmill, or wherever else they choose with the goal of raising awareness and remembering those we’ve lost to suicide.
Participants are encouraged to register for free at https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Richland/TakeStridesTriCities.
Participants can use the hashtag #TakingStridesTC on social media to share pictures of their walk, and each day will have a different theme for which participants can dress. To kick-off the event, free goodie bags are available for pick-up TODAY, October 28 from 4:00-7:00 PM at 8697 West Gage Blvd. in Kennewick.
This event is held in partnership by Richland High School, Hanford High School, and the Tri-Cities Youth Suicide Prevention Coalition (YSPC), a prevention education program focused on reducing suicidal behaviors among the youth of Washington state. Register now at https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Richland/TakeStridesTriCities.