Another week, another Takeout Tuesday! This week, Lindsey went down to A&B Native American Cuisine in Toppenish, then Sophia and Jessica went to Norm's of Yakima. The Tri-Cities newsroom tried Poutine, Eh? in Kennewick.
A&B Native American Cuisine is famous for their fry bread and 'Indian Tacos.' They are open for take out, dine in, and delivery from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. They are located at 208 S Toppenish Ave.
They have a Yakama burger with fry bread buns. Lindsey even went behind the scenes with our Action Cam to see how they make their specialty fry bread.
Several hours later, the girls working dayside in Yakima stopped by Norm's of Yakima. Jessica got the farm burger with fried egg and a side of potato chips. Sophia got the spicy chicken salad.
"First bite and every bite after was amazing," said Jessica.
Norm's of Yakima is located at 5 N Front Street.
Over in Kennewick, the newsroom sampled from Poutine, Eh?, whose menu offers a variety of specialty poutine-based dishes. After serious consideration, we ordered the Hat Trick, a customizable flight option with three small poutines.
Poutine, Eh? has poutine dishes featuring beef, pork, chicken and an "etc." section. But even more, they also have dessert poutine options. They also have "Trebek" options, which are limited edition signature dishes. Every week, they feature a new entree Trebek. Dessert Trebek options are available for the month, or until sold out.
This week, the entree Trebek was the Meat Lovers Lasagna poutine. It features fries, cheese curds, marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni, herbed ricotta, alfredo sauce and garlic bread croutons.
Our Hat Trick options were this weeks Trebek poutine dishes and the Rotisserie Chicken poutine, which has fries, cheese curds, herb chicken gravy, rotisserie chicken and a seasonal vegetable medley.
For dessert, we tried the Love Bomb poutine, February's dessert Trebek. It featured deep-fried waffle fries, sugared strawberries, chocolate mousse, white chocolate and rose crystals.
Poutine, Eh? is located in Unit 120 on 3902 W Clearwater Avenue, and it has the newsroom's stamp of approval.