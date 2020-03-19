BENTON CITY, WA - Talesha “Tali” Sams of Benton City announced on Friday, March 20th that she will be running for Benton and Franklin County Superior Court Judge currently occupied by Judge Bruce Spanner. Sams is a talented and dedicated servant of Benton and Franklin Counties and the United States
Sams was born in Walla Walla, WA and was raised on the family farm located in the Blue Mountains. After graduating High School, Sams enlisted in the U.S. Army for four years as a Ranger/Paratrooper, she is also a combat Veteran.
Prior to becoming a Lawyer, Sams worked in the medical field as a nurse and respiratory therapist at St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, WA. Sams then decided to become an attorney. Her decision was motivated by those she had met who were prevented from accessing justice due to their social and economical backgrounds and by her dedication to public service. Upon completing her law degree at Gonzaga University, she opened her own law office and practiced in all areas of the law in Federal, State, and District Courts; this allowed her to assist individuals who might not have otherwise been able to afford legal representation. After seven years of running her own practice, she became a deputy prosecutor for Adams County. Sams prosecuted cases in District Court involving infractions, civil matters, misdemeanors, and gross misdemeanors. She has also prosecuted felony cases in Superior Court as well as in the Court of Appeals, Division III.
In 2008 Sams and her family moved to the Tri-Cities in which she obtained a job with the Department of Social and Health Services/Adult Protective Services. Her job is to prosecute individiuals who have been accused of mental, physical, and sexual abuse as well as neglect and financial exploitation of vunlnerable adults. In addition to that job, Sams is a Guardian Ad Litem for Title 11 cases in Benton County. She has also been a Judge Pro Tem for King County District Court since 2015. “A judge should be knowledgeable and experienced in all matters before them,” Talesha Sams said, “A Judge should possess humility, a positive demeanor and temperament, and treat all those who come before the bench with respect and fairness, which I vow to do. With this in mind, I humbly ask for your vote.”