Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says the director of the city's police watchdog group has been placed on administrative leave. McLean’s office said in a news release that the decision to place Office of Police Accountability Director Jesus Jara on leave Friday is in response to ongoing concerns with his professional judgement. Jara was made director in late August 2021. Hepworth Law Offices said Friday it was representing Jara regarding a potential breach of contract by the city, retaliation concerns and “violations of law.” In September, McLean asked the city's police chief to resign.