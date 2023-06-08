TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
The sun is out. It’s getting warmer and you may want to de-stress or practice your aim by going out to the canyon.
But with hotter temperatures the fire danger increases in canyons. In recent years, nearby canyons have started to close because of the increase in fires.
For one outdoor range, that means an increase in memberships. Mark Verwest with the Tri-Cities Shooting Association tells me the range has seen the increase in the outdoor range memberships.
“As those close up, not many places are left where you can just drive out into the fields and shoot so we have seen an up-tick in memberships.” Mark says.
To better prepare for outdoor target shooting, “I think the key is to expect a fire to start.” says Jenna Kopchenaur with BCFD #1.
She says it’s important to keep your head on a swivel. You may not realize a round lands in dry brush behind you and sparks a fire.
Sparks can start with just about anything. Hot rounds landing in tall grass, driving over dry grass and even metal hitting rocks.
Jenna says our local canyons have very rocky areas which makes the risks of fires higher.
“That means if you’re starting a fire, you’re responsible for trying to get it out as quickly as possible.” Jenna says “Make sure you’re bringing water. Make sure you’re bringing a shovel.”
Mark tells me TCSA works closely with Benton County Fire District #2 to make sure the grounds are ready for what-if scenarios.
All weeds and brush are cut back. However, the shooting range also has fire breaks.
“Around the Perimeter of the range and of course we have the road on the other side which is a fire break.” Mark says “We have a couple of fire breaks across our range.”
If you’re still planning to do some target practice outside a shooting range, Jenna suggests going somewhere with cell service. She says that way, if something does happen, you can easily call 9-1-1 for more help.
Mark tells me TCSA monitors the fire danger often and even closes when the days are too hot.
It's important to monitor the fire danger but also know if/when there's any burn bans in effect during the hotter months and days.
