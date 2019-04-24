Target recalls wooden toy vehicles due to choking hazard

NBC - Target is recalling Bullseye’s Playground wooden toy vehicles because the wheels on the vehicles can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

, the vehicles were sold individually in stores and as eight-packs online. The recalled toys include a caboose, Santa in a sleigh, an ice cream truck/food truck, a train, a police car, a fire truck, a taxi, and a digger.

The toys were sold at target stores nationwide and on-line from October 2018 through November 2018.

There have been four reports of wheels detaching, including a report of a missing wheel when the product was opened.

No injuries have been reported.

Parents are urged to return the toys to any target store for a full refund.