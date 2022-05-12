Target shooting restrictions in place through the summer at Wenas Wildlife Area

YAKIMA, Wash. —
In order to decrease wildfire risk, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is enacting target shooting rules throughout the Wenas Wildlife Area from May 15 through September 30.
This marks the tenth summer in a row that WDFW has restricted target shooting at the Wenas Wildlife area, citing previous wildfires and consistently dry summers.
During the restrictions, target shooting is only allowed between sunrise and 10 a.m., because that is when wildfire risk is lower. Exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition are not allowed. Steel targets are not allowed after June 1.
These restrictions affect the entire Wenas Wildlife Area, including the Sheep Company Road shooting range. The limited hours will be posted at all entrances and target shooting sites.
