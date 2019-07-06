Target shooting the cause of two different wildfires in Franklin County on Saturday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Firefighters had a busy afternoon fighting two brush fires that were both started by target shooting Saturday in Franklin County.
The first fire broke out on Kahlotus Road in Pasco around 11:00 a.m.
Firefighters say this was caused by someone doing target shooting on a non-regulated range. That same person called the fire in.
A spark from the gun caught fire and was further spread by the wind. This fire burned about 100 acres.
The next fire broke out a few hours later at the Ice Harbor Dam. Crews have been on the scene since about 3:00 p.m. and will likely be out there all night monitoring the fire.
No buildings are being threatened and no word yet how many acres it's burned.
Many of the firefighters on scene at this fire were also the ones at the earlier fire.