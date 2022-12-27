OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The target for Washington state law enforcement agencies is ZERO this New Year's Eve.
Target Zero hopes to reduce the number of traffic deaths on Washington roads to zero by 2030 and it is the state's Strategic Highway Safety Plan.
Everyone is encouraged to think ahead this year and celebrate responsibly whether you are hosting, driving or riding this New Year's.
Tips to stay safe while celebrating:
- Plan a safe and sober ride home.
- Offer to be a designated driver for those that have been drinking.
- Don't let someone get behind the wheel if they have been drinking or using other drugs.
- If you see an impaired driver call 911.
