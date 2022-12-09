OLYMPIA, Wash. –
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and other healthcare providers will soon begin offering omicron variant-targeted bivalent booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 6 months and older.
“We encourage everyone 6 months and older to get up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as well as the seasonal flu shot in order to keep yourself and those around you safe, and to reduce the pressure on our severely stressed hospital system," said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer.
DOH urges all parents and guardians of children ages 6 months and older to prioritize vaccinating their children with the updated booster if eligible, or starting the COVID-19 vaccine primary series if they are yet to begin.
To make a vaccine or booster appointment, visit VaccinateWA.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.