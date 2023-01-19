PROSSER, Wash. -
Retaliatory tariffs set in place by India in 2019 are still having an impact on farmers in Washington.
Washington State Representatives sent a letter asking the US Trade Representative and The Secretary of Commerce to work with India to remove tariffs impacting local farmers.
They sent the letter prior to a trade policy forum between the U.S. and India.
Jim Willard has been farming apples on his family's farm since 1978, and said the tariffs impact how much apples cost for buyers overseas.
He said, "a good percentage of these apples were shipped over to India, unfortunately government relations gets in the way of that."
The cost can have an impact on buyers in India.
Ray Kellar, one of the owners of Apple King, an apple packing company in Yakima, said the number of boxes sold to India since 2018 has gone down drastically.
"Basically the state of Washington exported approximately 8 million boxes to India, this last year that same number I think was a little over 215,000 boxes," he said.
That decrease can have an impact on a farmer's bottom line, according to Kellar, making it more difficult to budget for the next year to continue growing apples.
"Trying to find new places to go, we'll maybe ship a few more to countries like Vietnam and others in Asia but still - you aren't going to replace an 8 million box market overnight," Kellar said.
While both governments work out tariff deals farmers like Jim Willard lose a presence in Indian markets, which could lead to a smaller volume of sales the longer they are unable to return to business as normal.
"Apples are a world wide commodity they come from Australia and New Zealand and Chile and United States and Canada - all over the world and to some extent we're competing with those markets maybe at different times," Willard said.
After the trade policy forum a joint statement was released that did briefly mention a review of tariffs in general but did not give a timeline for when farmers might see a change.
