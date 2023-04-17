WASHINGTON, D.C.- Tax season is winding down, returns must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 18. If you need more time to finish filing your tax return extensions are available through the IRS.
An extension will give taxpayers six more months to file their tax return, with a new deadline of October, 16 according to the IRS. However, extensions apply only to filing a tax return, tax payments are still due by the original deadline.
How to get a tax filing extension:
- According to the IRS one of the easiest ways to get an extension is through the free file program. All tax filers regardless of income can electronically request an extension with form 4868 through the free file system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.