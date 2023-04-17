Tax form

FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. The IRS has been tasked with looking into how to create a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system for all. Congress has directed the IRS to report in on how such a system might work. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Tax season is winding down, returns must be postmarked by Tuesday, April 18. If you need more time to finish filing your tax return extensions are available through the IRS.

An extension will give taxpayers six more months to file their tax return, with a new deadline of October, 16 according to the IRS. However, extensions apply only to filing a tax return, tax payments are still due by the original deadline.

How to get a tax filing extension: