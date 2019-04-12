Today is Teach Children to Save Day and, saving money for college can be hard but WA529 is aiming to help families save.

WA529 Washington College Savings Plans is a college savings plan that aims at helping families save money for college.

WA529 has two different college savings plans. The "Get Plan" has a set price that keeps up with tuition costs.

The "Dream Ahead" plan is more flexible with a wide range of investment prices that is modified for each family.

The Director for WA529, Luke Minor said "it's really easy for families to get started you just can go the website... And then if you want to set it up it's really easy to do it takes 10 to 15 minutes and with the click of a few buttons and then you're all set up."

Minor recommends looking into the two different programs to see which one fits your needs.

The WA529 College Savings Plan can also be used for a variety of expenses like books, fees and even to study abroad.

The "Get Plan" does have an enrollment deadline on May 31st.